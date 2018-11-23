FORECAST: Increasing clouds before showers tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies are still mainly clear this morning but clouds will gradually increase through the day. Winds will gust up to 20 mph during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50s. Rain showers approach from the west this evening becoming widespread overnight.
The rain looks to hold off just enough to keep most of tonight's Light Up Louisville fun dry but keep an eye on the radar and the rain gear handy.
Rain rolls out Saturday morning but the clouds will linger as afternoon highs reach near 60. Rain totals will reach near half an inch for most.
Sunday starts off dry with highs in the 60s before another batch of rain arrives Sunday night. That rain transitions to snow early Monday as colder air swings back into WAVE Country.
Temperatures will be key to Monday morning impacts but not much snow is expected.
Highs to start next week will be in the 30s.
TODAY: Increasing clouds; Breezy; HIGH: 58°
TONIGHT: Showers (80%); LOW: 48°
SATURDAY: AM showers end (30%); Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 60° SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy; Rain late (70%); HIGH: 66°
