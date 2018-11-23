Fossil of plant-eating reptile found in southern New Mexico

This image provided by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs shows paleontology curator Spencer Lucas talking about Gordodon, a specialized plant-eating reptile, during an interview outside the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque, N.M. Fossil bones were discovered near Alamogordo by Ethan Schuth while on a University of Oklahoma geology class field trip in 2013. The bones, part of an exquisitely preserved but incomplete skeleton, are on display at the museum. (New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs via AP) (New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs)