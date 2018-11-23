Hoosiers, Boilermakers renew Old Oaken Bucket rivalry with bowl berth at stake

(WAVE) - A pair of 5-6 teams renew their rivalry Saturday in a game whose winner will earn a bowl berth and whose loser can start holiday shopping.
Purdue travels to Bloomington, Ind., to play its instate rival Indiana at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Both teams were 5-6 heading into the Old Oaken Bucket game last year, as first-year coaches Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen collided in West Lafayette. Brohm’s Boilermakers earned a 31-24 victory and a trip to the Redbox Bowl, where they beat Arizona to close out a 7-6 season.
The Hoosiers (2-6 in the Big Ten) have beaten Purdue (4-4) the last three times they’ve squared off in Bloomington, but are four-point underdogs in this one.
Purdue responded to an 0-3 start by winning four straight games, including the biggest upset in the sport this year, a 49-30 home shellacking of then-No. 2 Ohio State last month. The Boilermakers have never been ranked this year, but have won all three games against teams who were ranked at the time of the meetings.
Since the OSU win, however, Purdue has dropped three of its last four games.
Indiana, meanwhile, started 3-0 but is closing terribly as well. The Hoosiers went 0-4 in October and have lost five of six. Their six losses this season have come by an average of 14 points.
The player to watch Saturday likely will be Rondale Moore, Purdue’s do-everything freshman from Louisville’s Trinity High School. He’s caught 91 passes for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, and has been one of college football’s most electrifying players.
He’ll catch passes from fifth-year senior quarterback David Blough, who’s thrown for 3,211 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Indiana is led by Peyton Ramsey, a third-year sophomore from Cincinnati. His passing numbers don’t quite match Blough’s, but he’s more of a dual-threat quarterback than his counterpart. Ramsey has thrown for 18 touchdowns but also has rushed for 317 yards and four touchdowns.
Neither team’s defense is going to scare anybody. Purdue has given up more than 28 points in six games this season; Indiana has accomplished that feat seven times.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.