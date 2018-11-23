2 injured in officer-involved crash in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been injured, including a police officer, in an officer-involved crash in Okolona, Metrosafe confirms.
A call came in at 7:31 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash involving an officer at Outer Loop and Briarcliff Road. That’s in the Okolona neighborhood, according to LOJIC.
The officer and one other person were injured, Metrosafe said.
The officer had a minor injury and was transported to the hospital by another officer, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
The front seat passenger of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated that the officer had the right of way.
No charges are anticipated.
