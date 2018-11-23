JCPS teacher, girls softball coach released on home incarceration in lieu of bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS middle school teacher accused of seeking sex with a minor was released to home incarceration at his arraignment Friday.
Brandon Lee Dietz, 37, allegedly traveled to a location in the Metro to have sex with a person he believed to be a minor, but investigators said they intercepted him on the way to the meetup.
Prior to the meetup, Dietz had requested the person he believed to be a minor send him sexual images over the internet, officials said.
Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the charges Thursday.
At Dietz’s arraignment Friday, he was released to home incarceration in lieu of $25,000 bond.
His next court date was set for Dec. 3.
