Male Looks to Sweep Trinity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The 6A semifinal brings us a rematch in a rivalry that has been magical over the years. Male hosting Trinity with a trip to the state championship on the line.
This will be the second match up between these two powerhouses this season. The Bulldogs knocked off Trinity 17-3 at Trinity back on September 7th. The Rocks were in the middle of a five game losing streak to start the season, but they have turned things around since then. Since losing to St. X on September 28th, Trinity hasn’t lost since. They’re on a six game win streak and have outscored their opponents 294-21. Male head coach, Chris Wolfe knows this isn’t that same Trinity team the Bulldogs faced back in September. “Offensively, they’ve really improved. Massive improvement on offense. Executing in the pass game, and they’re certainly running the ball really well,” said Wolfe.
The Bulldogs have been red hot all season. They come into the game with a 12-1 record. That one loss coming to St. X back on October 12th. Male got their revenge on the Tigers last Friday in the playoff, beating St. X on the road 20-10. Quarterback, Garrett Dennis accounted for 264 total yards and two touchdowns in that win. He says being this close to a state championship is like a dream. “It’s an unreal feeling that it’s right there. It makes you want it even more,” said Dennis.
Here’s a look at where the rest of our local powers will play this Friday night:
Christian Academy at Somerset
LaRue County at Central
South Warren at South Oldham
Trinity at Male
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.