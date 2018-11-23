Male Looks to Sweep Trinity

This will be the second match up between these two powerhouses this season. The Bulldogs knocked off Trinity 17-3 at Trinity back on September 7th. The Rocks were in the middle of a five game losing streak to start the season, but they have turned things around since then. Since losing to St. X on September 28th, Trinity hasn’t lost since. They’re on a six game win streak and have outscored their opponents 294-21. Male head coach, Chris Wolfe knows this isn’t that same Trinity team the Bulldogs faced back in September. “Offensively, they’ve really improved. Massive improvement on offense. Executing in the pass game, and they’re certainly running the ball really well,” said Wolfe.