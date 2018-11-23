Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Bremen, KY

BREMEN, KY (WFIE) - Authorities confirm there has been a deadly, officer-involved shooting in Bremen, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police they got a call to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department regarding a terroristic threatening complaint on Park Street.
Troopers Rob Austin and Justin Cornett responded, along with Muhlenberg County Deputy Jeremy Rose and Central City Police Officer Duane Davenport.
Authorities say they found 46-year-old Christopher L. Anderson in a vehicle in a private drive at 60 Park Street.
They say Anderson exited his vehicle, showed a gun, and a confrontation ensued with several shots being fired.
Anderson was fatally shot by responding officers.
There were no injuries to involved officers on scene.
Authorities say in all critical incidents, Trooper Austin and Trooper Cornett have been placed on administrative leave.
