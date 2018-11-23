Mother devastated by violence tries to bring new life to a “cold” case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family hit hard by deadly violence chose Thanksgiving to ask for the public’s help.
In 2016, Stephan Faulker became number 101 in a record year of 117 Louisville homicides. He was shot and killed on his family’s front porch a week before Thanksgiving.
Tracy Faulkner, Stephan’s mother, is now fearful the investigation is going cold.
“Last night, while everyone was preparing their food, I was preparing to do this,” Faulker told reporters Thursday at a press conference organized by anti-violence activist Christopher 2X.
“She has not been able to get out of bed the last two Thanksgivings,” 2X said. “And she decided in 2018, this the best way to address his issue.”
“It still hurts but I’m up,” Faulkner said. “I’ve accepted it…but I still want justice.”
Faulkner’s home was also riddled with a second round of gunfire days after her son’s death, while she was planning his funeral.
2X said there have been no arrests or charges in Stephan Faulker’s murder and described the two year old investigation as a “cold case.”
He is hoping the public attention will prompt someone to come forward with information.
Stephan Faulkner’s half-brother was also shot and killed in August the same year. Christopher 2X said that murder was not solved either.
“Every time they hear about 200-plus being hit by gunfire, and 70-plus now being lost by homicides, it’s no comforting deal for nobody,” Christopher 2X said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.