Named for Roman god of war, Mars isn't very kind to visitors

Named for Roman god of war, Mars isn't very kind to visitors
FILE - This undated photo shows NASA's Viking lander in a Mars simulation laboratory. The two cylinders on the top of the Lander are survey cameras, and below the right hand camera is one of 3 rocket motors used during the final soft landing on Mars. Viking 1 was launched on Aug. 20, 1975 and arrived at Mars on June 19, 1976. Viking 2 was launched Sept. 9, 1975 and entered Mars orbit on Aug. 7, 1976. The twin Vikings were the first successful landers on Mars from planet Earth. (AP Photo)
By MARCIA DUNN | November 23, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:53 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors.

NASA's InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday following a six-month journey.

It represents NASA's ninth attempt at landing a spacecraft on Mars. Only one effort failed.

But overall, only about 40 percent of all missions by the U.S., Russians and others have succeeded.

Still operating on Mars is one U.S. rover. Still working around Mars are six orbiters from the U.S., Europe and India.

This is the twelfth picture in a series of twenty-two that comprise the three-dimensional panorama of the planet Mars as seen from the Mars Pathfinder in this image released by NASA on Friday, July 11, 1997. NASA's InSight arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey. (AP Photo/JPL)
This is the twelfth picture in a series of twenty-two that comprise the three-dimensional panorama of the planet Mars as seen from the Mars Pathfinder in this image released by NASA on Friday, July 11, 1997. NASA's InSight arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey. (AP Photo/JPL) (AP)
FILE - This combination of Thursday, July 31, 1997 color-enhanced images made available by NASA shows the sunrise on the planet Mars, taken by the Mars Pathfinder. (AP Photo/NASA TV)
FILE - This combination of Thursday, July 31, 1997 color-enhanced images made available by NASA shows the sunrise on the planet Mars, taken by the Mars Pathfinder. (AP Photo/NASA TV) (AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2004 file photo, Edward Tunstel Jr., left, a mobility engineer, briefs a reporter about the capability of the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity using this full-scale working version, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, Calif. Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors. NASA's InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling, with every intent of landing and digging deeper into the planet than anything that's come before. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey.(AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2004 file photo, Edward Tunstel Jr., left, a mobility engineer, briefs a reporter about the capability of the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity using this full-scale working version, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, Calif. Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors. NASA's InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling, with every intent of landing and digging deeper into the planet than anything that's come before. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey.(AP Photo/Ric Francis, File) (AP)
FILE - In this June 26, 2007 file photo, a technician makes checks on NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove, File)
FILE - In this June 26, 2007 file photo, a technician makes checks on NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 file photo, Adam Steltzner, Mars Science Laboratory's entry, descent and landing phase leader at JPL uses a scale model to explain the process for the Curiosity rover during news briefing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. NASA's Curiosity rover is still on the move after six years, with more than 12 miles (20 kilometers) on its odometer. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 file photo, Adam Steltzner, Mars Science Laboratory's entry, descent and landing phase leader at JPL uses a scale model to explain the process for the Curiosity rover during news briefing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. NASA's Curiosity rover is still on the move after six years, with more than 12 miles (20 kilometers) on its odometer. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (AP)
FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 photo made available by NASA shows the Curiosity rover, bottom, and its parachute descending to the surface from the vantage point of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA's Curiosity rover is still on the move after six years, with more than 12 miles (20 kilometers) on its odometer. (AP Photo/NASA)
FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 photo made available by NASA shows the Curiosity rover, bottom, and its parachute descending to the surface from the vantage point of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA's Curiosity rover is still on the move after six years, with more than 12 miles (20 kilometers) on its odometer. (AP Photo/NASA) (AP)
This composite image made from a series of June 15, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the Gale Crater. The rover's arm which held the camera was positioned out of each of the dozens of shots which make up the mosaic. A dust storm has reduced sunlight and visibility at the rover's location. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
This composite image made from a series of June 15, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the Gale Crater. The rover's arm which held the camera was positioned out of each of the dozens of shots which make up the mosaic. A dust storm has reduced sunlight and visibility at the rover's location. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP) (AP)
FILE - This composite image released by NASA shows a panoramic view of Mount Sharp, made from dozens of photos by NASA's Curiosity rover. (NASA via AP, File)
FILE - This composite image released by NASA shows a panoramic view of Mount Sharp, made from dozens of photos by NASA's Curiosity rover. (NASA via AP, File) (AP)
This image made available by NASA shows a map of the landing sites for current and past NASA missions to the planet Mars. (NASA via AP)
This image made available by NASA shows a map of the landing sites for current and past NASA missions to the planet Mars. (NASA via AP) (AP)

Our planetary neighbor Mars is named after the Roman god of war.