Salvation Army bell ringers start annual holiday push; Angel Tree adoptions still needed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Salvation Army bell ringers were deployed around the city Friday.
The kettles will be at more than 80 locations around Louisville this year.
Both volunteers and paid employees will serve as bell ringers through the holiday season.
Money raised allows the Salvation Army to help people across WAVE Country throughout the year.
Angel Tree Program
A great way to get involved this season is through the Angel Tree Program.
That’s how the Salvation Army provides gifts and meals for children in need.
Nearly 11,000 angels were in need this year.
Anyone can adopt an angel at local malls, some Walmart and Kroger locations or online.
They’re due Dec. 8.
