Search underway for missing 15-year-old in Oldham County
Mellie Simpson
By Sarah Jackson | November 23, 2018 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 11:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Oldham County police are asking for the communities help to locate a 15-year-old.

Mellie Simpson was last seen at her home in Goshen, Kentucky on Thursday.

Mellie is believed to have a bright red/light tan Osprey backpacking backpack and may be wearing camel colored Merrill hiking boots.

According to police, search and rescue teams have been searching a wooded area near her home.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

