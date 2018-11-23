Search underway for missing 15-year-old in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Oldham County police are asking for the communities help to locate a 15-year-old.
Mellie Simpson was last seen at her home in Goshen, Kentucky on Thursday.
Mellie is believed to have a bright red/light tan Osprey backpacking backpack and may be wearing camel colored Merrill hiking boots.
According to police, search and rescue teams have been searching a wooded area near her home.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
