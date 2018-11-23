Shoppers camp out for hours to get Black Friday deals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are levels to Black Friday shopping. People waited in line for hours to hear the security team at Best Buy on Outer Loop in Okolona say “come in.”
To make the wait bearable, Tre Taylor brought a cot, camp chair, blankets and gear to make sure he got the best deal on his mom’s TV.
"I want the $200 TV," Taylor said. that's the main reason why I'm here."
A Black Friday veteran and camper, Taylor said his years as a Boy Scout and shopping traditions with his mom mentally prepared and trained him for the long wait, cold temps, and mad dash on Black Friday.
"The key is not thinking about the cold that’s really what's going to mess you up,” Taylor said.
It took some convincing to get certain people to join Taylor in line at 2 a.m. Jeroy Hayden dragged his wife Jessie out to join the six hour wait. Jeroy Hayden wanted to make sure he got the $200 TV deal for his kids.
“I didn’t want to miss the deals,” Jeroy Hayden said. “She was just playing around so I said ‘come on, let’s go.’"
Jessie Hayden was able to find a bright side to standing outside with her husband. "It gives me and my husband a chance to talk to each other."
Once the doors opened at 8 a.m., Taylor and the Haydens were able to get first dibs on their discounted goodies.
"I'm a TV richer," Taylor said, "I love it."
After multiple successful rounds in and out of Best Buy, Taylor's highly anticipated Black Friday is almost over.
“I'm going back to work starting my life all over again,” Taylor said.
