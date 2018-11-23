Shoppers surprised by Thanksgiving Day shopping turnout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people got a jump start on Black Friday shopping, hitting the stores that were open on Thanksgiving Day. Some shoppers camped outside Best Buy Wednesday night in hopes of ensuring they get the best deal.
Other shoppers hopped in line Thursday afternoon.
All of the shoppers Wave 3 News spoke to at Best Buy had their sights set on a new television.
Down the street at Oxmoor Center, there were plenty of spaces left in the parking lot.
“I’m shocked,” Denis Kieser, a shopper, said. “This is the slowest I’ve seen it.”
Other shoppers were surprised by the turn out, too.
“We got a good parking spot and this Starbucks line is the longest line we've had to wait in today,” Ashley Grimes said.
One mother-daughter duo at Oxmoor Center were gearing up for their 15th year of Black Friday/Thanksgiving Day shopping.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Savannah Mcfadden said.
She and her mother have a set plan of where they are going, in order to get their Christmas shopping done in 24 hours.
“I have a spreadsheet: what order we're going to go in, who I'm getting it for, how much it costs,” Mcfadden said.
Other friends, like Ashley Grimes and Robin Vasquez, wear ugly Christmas sweaters and head to different shopping centers.
“We love to people watch and get out and see the crowds,” Grimes said. “The crowds are the best part.”
“And being together,” Vasquez said. “We come from Florida so we come a long way.”
The doorbuster deals continue on Friday. Oxmoor Center and St. Matthews Mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m
