SnowTALK! Friday Edition

We will be on the warmer side which means a period of rain. Perhaps some thunder but instability will be lacking with this one. A more interesting note will be the temperatures this big boy will bring. The gusty southwest winds could help push us into the 65-70 degree range over parts of WAVE Country. The amount of sunshine before the clouds looks to be key on that range. One the front passes, we will face a strong cold wind with a significant temperature drop from the upper 50s down into the 30s in just a few hours' time. Cold enough for some of the moisture to change to snow showers pre-dawn Monday. Very little impact expected with the warm ground and very light/spotty nature of the snow showers. Of course, we will need to monitor the timing of such regardless.