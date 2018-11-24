Brohm watch continues as Purdue, IU battle for bowl and Old Oaken Bucket

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana and Purdue met for the 121st time on Saturday, and there was plenty on the line.
Purdue topped Indiana 28-21. Both teams entered Memorial Stadium 5-6, so the Purdue became bowl-eligible, while the season ends for the Hoosiers.
Then there’s the Brohm Watch. Will Jeff Brohm leave West Lafayette after two seasons for the chance to take over at his alma mater, in his hometown? The speculation has only heated up since UofL fired Bobby Petrino two weeks ago.
Brohm is 12-12 in two seasons at Purdue, after going 30-10 in three seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky.
His second Boilermakers squad started off 0-3, but entered Saturday having won five of it’s last eight games, including a 49-20 win over then #2 Ohio State on October 20.
Purdue lead the nation in 2017, with an attendance increase of over 13,000 fans per game and followed that up with back-to-back sellouts this season, against OSU and Iowa. The Boilers averaged 51,200 fans, the most since 2009.
They scored first in this one, an 11 yard touchdown pass from David Blough to Isaac Zico with 5;43 left in the first quarter. The Hoosiers tied it on a Stevie Scott 8 yard run with 10:52 left in the second quarter.
One of the stars of the Purdue season has been freshman Rondale Moore. A graduate of Trinity High School, he hauled in a 56 yard pass from Blough with 4:30 left in the second quarter for a 14-7 Purdue halftime lead. That was Moore’s 11th touchdown of the season.
Blough and Moore connected again with 3:43 left in the third quarter. This time for a 33 yard touchdown.
In 120 previous meetings, it was just the second time that the winner clinched a bowl bid and the loser saw it’s season ended.
Purdue now leads the all-time series 74-41-6.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.