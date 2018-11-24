Fuehring hits game-winner as #5 UofL beats #19 Arizona State 58-56

Kianna Ibis was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws to pull Arizona State (2-2) within two points with 19.3 seconds left. Fuehring and Reili Richardson traded two foul shots apiece to make it 56-54 with 12.2 left and, after a Louisville timeout moved the ball to the front court, Elenga stole Arica Carter's inbound pass, was fouled and hit both free throws 1.5 seconds later. Evans then drove the baseline and wrapped a pass around a defender to Fuehring for winner.