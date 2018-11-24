Light Up Louisville kicks off holiday season in the metro

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the most anticipated seasonal events in Louisville has reached historically bright heights.
Light Up Louisville brightened the city for the 38th time on Friday night. As per tradition, there was music and free train rides for kids. Plus, Santa’s Workshop was open to make cookies or build an ornament. This year, patrons were able to have their photo taken with St. Nick himself.
New to the event this year was Troop Cards. Families were encouraged to write notes of support to the troops at the station positioned close by the World War II memorial.
The annual parade started around 6:30 p.m. at 4th & Liberty and headed
down Jefferson, with about 70 different groups, including marching bands, in tow.
Crews set up for the event all day on Friday. From Thomas Jefferson to King Louis, the statues were even festive. The big stage, where Mayor Fischer and Santa flipped the switch to light up the city, was decorated as well.
So exactly how many lights did they have?
“So this is an estimate, ok? But we think we have somewhere close to a half million lights between the Christmas tree, between the lights on Metro Hall, the lights at Jefferson Square Park all the additional lights we’ve added this year," Marty Storch with Metro Parks said. "So it will be one of our biggest light-ups in a long time.”
The event was free for all.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.