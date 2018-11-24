Local entrepreneur dies after battle with Leukemia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville woman who was the face of a popular Highlands business has died. According to family members on Facebook, Emily Weixler McCay died on Friday after battling leukemia.
McCay was known around Louisville as “The Diaper Fairy,” because of her cloth diaper business called The Diaper Fairy Cottage off of Bardstown Road, which was also a store and a community center for new parents. McCay became a familiar face to many because of her magical energy, glitter, and passion to help others through their parenting journey.
McCay’s husband posted on Facebook that Emily had a sudden but, not necessarily unexpected decline in her health recently. She was able to host Thanksgiving and was surrounded by friends and family until the end.
According to a Facebook page, McCay was diagnosed in October 2016 with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) that transformed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) within 11 days. She underwent induction chemo at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis for her chemotherapy and in February 2017, was able to obtain a bone marrow transplant with her brother's stems cells. McCay spent the rest of 2017 in recovery and cancer free.
Unfortunately, in January 2018, without any signs or symptoms, McCay found out that the leukemia had overpowered her brother’s cells and she had relapsed. She then underwent more chemotherapy attempting to get her back in remission before a second transplant in May 2018. This second treatment and transplant did not achieve remission, but did allow McCay to live an additional six months.
McCay was 42 years old. She leaves behind a husband and daughter, her parents, a brother and countless lives that she touched with her magic fairy dust.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.