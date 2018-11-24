Loud noises in Oldham County lead police to exploding pumpkins

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Loud noises reported by dozens of callers in Oldham County led police to a scene with exploding giant pumpkins on Saturday.
The first call came in around 3:35 p.m., Oldham County Dispatch said. Roughly 80 calls had been reported since.
A group of people on Highway 392 near KY 1694 were blowing up 500-pound pumpkins, according to OCD.
An officer said they were “doing it in a safe manner," but were “done for the day.”
Pumpkins are typically in the 10- to 25-pound range. Pumpkins over 25 pounds are considered ‘giant’, and weigh between 25 to 1,000 pounds, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center.
The motive for the pumpkin blast was not known.
