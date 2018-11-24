Man shot while driving on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot while driving on the Watterson Expressway Friday night, police confirm.
A release from LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said around 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of Phillips Lane.
Once on scene, emergency crews found a man shot inside a vehicle and took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
That man and a witness said they were merging on I-264 Eastbound at Crittenden Drive after taking a wrong exit to get downtown.
While they were getting onto the Watterson, an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing.
No arrests have been made and no further information is known at this time.
