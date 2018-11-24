Small Business Saturday is time in the retail spotlight for local shops

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Black Friday is over, hello Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a way to help small, local shops endure the recession.
Today, local businesses say it is still an important tool to capture the attention of customers who value unique items and that personal touch.
Hadley Pottery on Louisville’s Story Avenue was getting ready for a Saturday crowd on Friday.
Hadley has been in business since 1940 and still relies on building relationships.
“This is our busy season and we have a lot of internet sales,” Jane Reiss said. “And we have a lot of customers who have computers but they're so used to calling us, they just get on the phone and we take their orders over the phone.”
The Brilliant Bumblebee toy store in Jeffersonville is also expecting a crowd on Saturday for a similar reason.
Management encourages activity that might be frowned upon at chain stores.
“We invite people in to play with their kids,” manager Rosy Callahan said. “We say come in, you’re welcome here. Play, go read a book, just enjoy your child.”
Some small shop owners say good holiday sales can make the difference between thriving and surviving.
Small Business Saturday is their time in the retail spotlight.
