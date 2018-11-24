Take care of your car in cold weather, it will take care of you

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Enjoy the warm weather this weekend, because that cold snap is going to slap you in the face come Monday, and the time for preparation is now.
Driving in the colder months can bring its own set of challenges. With the days getting shorter and the weather getting colder, the combo can make driving conditions a little trickier.
It’s always a good idea to have emergency supplies in your car. Things that will keep you warm, some gloves, socks, hand warmers and blankets. Snacks and water are a good idea too if you get stranded in your car. A cell phone charger and flashlight with extra batteries as well.
Cold-weather maintenance on your car is important too. Check that battery and make sure it’s clear of corrosion.
Now is a good time to make sure your tires are in good condition check the tread and pressure.
And make sure your brakes are in good shape.
