Boca-River Libertadores final postponed again after attack

On Saturday, River had already opened the stadium's gates and thousands of fans waited in the stands for kickoff when they heard through the loudspeakers that the game had been postponed. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also there for the highly anticipated final. Ahead of the game he called it "incredible, fantastic, spectacular," and said that the world would need "to make up new words for this match." But the excitement fizzled when news of the attack surfaced.