Boil Water Advisory issued for several parts of Sellersburg
By Annie Moore | November 25, 2018 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 11:46 AM

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Officials have ordered a Boil Water Advisory for many parts of Sellersburg.

The town released the following statement Sunday morning:

Please be advised, the following Sellersburg areas are currently under a Boil Water Advisory:

West Utica Street

St. Joe Road

Dreyer Lane

Sellers Avenue

Hill N Dale Subdivision: *

Georgian Avenue

Ohio Avenue

Florida Drive

Carolina Avenue

Alabama Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue

E. Delaware Court

Allen Road

Cooperdale Subdivision: *

Ehringer Lane

Haas Lane

Indianola Drive

Beau Vista Place

South Street

Allhands Avenue

Shirley Avenue

Highland Avenue

Bucheit Street

Edgeland Avenue

Millview Subdivision: *

Millview Drive

Circle Drive

Applegate Lane

Beechwood Subdivision: *

Beechwood Drive

Poplar Drive

Dreyer Estates: *

Catapla Drive

Mulberry Lane

Clareva Road

*NOTE: if your street is not listed but is part of a listed subdivision, please be advised you are under a Boil Water Advisory.

ROAD CLOSURE: W. Utica from Ehringer Lane to Haas Lane will remain closed until further notice.

A new post will be added when the advisory has been lifted.

