Boil Water Advisory issued for several parts of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Officials have ordered a Boil Water Advisory for many parts of Sellersburg.
The town released the following statement Sunday morning:
Please be advised, the following Sellersburg areas are currently under a Boil Water Advisory:
West Utica Street
St. Joe Road
Dreyer Lane
Sellers Avenue
Hill N Dale Subdivision: *
Georgian Avenue
Ohio Avenue
Florida Drive
Carolina Avenue
Alabama Avenue
Pennsylvania Avenue
E. Delaware Court
Allen Road
Cooperdale Subdivision: *
Ehringer Lane
Haas Lane
Indianola Drive
Beau Vista Place
South Street
Allhands Avenue
Shirley Avenue
Highland Avenue
Bucheit Street
Edgeland Avenue
Millview Subdivision: *
Millview Drive
Circle Drive
Applegate Lane
Beechwood Subdivision: *
Beechwood Drive
Poplar Drive
Dreyer Estates: *
Catapla Drive
Mulberry Lane
Clareva Road
*NOTE: if your street is not listed but is part of a listed subdivision, please be advised you are under a Boil Water Advisory.
ROAD CLOSURE: W. Utica from Ehringer Lane to Haas Lane will remain closed until further notice.
A new post will be added when the advisory has been lifted.
