On closing of namesake club tonight, John Cole says ‘enough is enough’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 12 years in business, Cole’s Place says it’s closing the doors.
Mr. John Cole confirmed Sunday afternoon the club would celebrate its anniversary Sunday night at 7 p.m., then close its doors for good.
In a post on the club’s Facebook page, Cole’s Place says it is closing and praying for the city.
Mr. Cole said enough is enough for him running the club, and said his decision to close was partly influenced by a shooting that took place at the club during an event Saturday night.
Mr. Cole said he wants to “get away from the younger generation” and it’s “time to change the pace and do something different.”
Cole’s Place has been the site of many shootings of record, including one in March in which police say 31-year-old Kenneth Mattingly injured seven people.
Six people were also shot in 2015, including a pregnant woman. In that instance, police say the shooter jumped a fence and began firing on people in a courtyard.
