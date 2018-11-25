Cyber Monday deals headline big week of shopping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many shoppers spent the last few days shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. But a lot deals are already out there for Cyber Monday. Adobe expects Cyber Monday to keep the crown as the biggest online shopping day in the US with 7.7 billion dollars in sales.
Cyber Monday tech deals are some of the most highly sought after this year, with items like laptops, TVs and other tech goods on high demand.
Here are some deals we found with the help of Today.com
For someone looking to give the gift of family and history 23andMe DNA Kit, is going for $129. It’s normally $199. Ancestry.com also has a deal half off for fifty dollars.
Hulu is offering 1-Year Subscription, $12. The price then jumps up.
The gift of clean carpet? You can get the Dyson Upright Ball Animal 2 Vacuum, $299 (normally $500), on Amazon.
How about the gift of security, door bells with cameras can be beneficial. The Ring Video Doorbell 2, $139 (normally $199) on amazon and shopring.com.
Air fryers and Instant Pot’s are big this year. Check out some here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.