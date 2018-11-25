Etown barber shop, salon face off to collect donations for hungry

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Andy’s Barber Shop is a place owner Rob Thompson calls old school, but just down the road, the Purple Rose Salon is home a colorful, chic style.
Nobody would think the two are fighting for the same clientele, but then you hear the trash talking.
“We started running out of room,” Jorga Greenwell, the owner of the Purple Rose, joked. “I don’t know Rob, have you run out of room in your barber shop. No, I didn’t think so.”
Fierce competition – on full display – but not over heads of hair.
It’s a little faked bad blood for a real good cause.
“Whoever loses between us, gets the least amount of food, gets a pie in the face,” Thompson said.
The two are competing to raise money and non-perishable food for the organization Feeding America.
The mountains of goods in both the Woodland Drive barber shop and Jenkins Road salon will help feed the children of Etown.
“These are the schools that are in Hardin County,” Greenwell said. “[Also], the Etown Independent Schools. These are the schools that are getting this. So, your kids are getting this stuff.”
On each business owners Facebook page, those who want to pitch in can find which other places in town are collecting in bins for either the salon or shop.
“Etown, if you do a little fundraiser and the word gets out, Etown is the most compassionate community in America,” Thompson said.
A community wide competition-with a face full of pie on the line.
“If you guys can find out what her favorite pie is, let me know because she should get something out of this,” Thompson said, joking with Greenwell.
It’s clear both are confident they won’t lose because each is sure that children in their community will be the biggest winners when the cans are counted in the end.
Both add they’ve already collected a lot of goods, but want their collections to be bigger next year.
Businesses throughout Elizabethtown will be collecting donation through the end of the month.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.