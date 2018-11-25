Mayfield has 4 TDs, Browns rout Bengals 35-20 for road win

Mayfield was at the center of it all, completing 14 of 18 passes as the Browns surged ahead by 21 points. He was coming off his best game, a three-TD performance during a 28-16 win over Atlanta that sent Cleveland into its bye week. Mayfield finished 19 of 26 for 258 yards as the Browns essentially ran out the clock in the second half — he threw only four passes in the second half.