Pedestrian struck, killed on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been killed on Taylorsville Road, Metrosafe confirmed.
A call of a pedestrian hit by a car came in at 10:48 p.m. It happened in the 12300 block of Taylorsville Road. That’s in Jeffersontown, according to LOJIC.
Metrosafe later confirmed that the victim, a man in his late teens or early twenties, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges are expected.
