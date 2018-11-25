Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded overnight when a shooting victim showed up to University Hospital.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:33 a.m.
Once on scene, crews confirmed a shooting victim had been taken to the hospital.
Metrosafe supervisors said it was reported this shooting was possibly connected with a scene at 29th and Kentucky Streets.
No further information is known at this time.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD for more information or comment.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.