Popular club in Louisville’s west end closing the doors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 12 years in business, Cole’s Place says it’s closing the doors.
In a post on the club’s Facebook page, Cole’s Place says it is closing and praying for the city.
The post says the club is closing on the 12th anniversary, but hasn’t said what date that will be.
Cole’s Place has been the site of many shootings of record, including one in March in which police say 31-year-old Kenneth Mattingly injured seven people.
Six people were also shot in 2015, including a pregnant woman. In that instance, police say the shooter jumped a fence and began firing on people in a courtyard.
WAVE 3 News reached out to ownership of Cole’s Place for comment and has not heard back.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.