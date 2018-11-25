Sanford fired as WKU head coach after 3-9 season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mike Sanford has been fired as Western Kentucky University’s head football coach, WKU Athletics said.
On Sunday, WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said Sanford will not return to lead the program in 2019, and that a search for his replacement was already underway.
Sanford just completed his second season as WKU’s head coach. He came to WKU after two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame, and previously served as an assistant coach with the 'Tops in 2010.
“I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and passion leading our football program over the last two years,” Stewart said in a statement. “His commitment to bettering the lives of our student-athletes is unquestioned. However, based on a complete review of the total body of work of our program over the last two years and assessing the likelihood of meeting our future expectations, I felt it was time that we make a change in leadership. This was not an easy decision and was not made lightly.”
The Hilltoppers were 9-16 overall under Sanford and 6-10 in conference play over the two years Sanford led the program.
