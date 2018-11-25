15 UK wins big, takes home Governor’s Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #15 Kentucky beat UofL 56-10 Saturday night to finish up a 9-3 regular season and take the Governor’s Cup back to Lexington.
The Cats now lead the overall series 16-15. It is their largest win ever at Cardinal Stadium and their largest in the series since a 73-0 win in 1922.
Benny Snell got the scoring started with a seven yard run in the first quarter. Terry Wilson added a three yard score for a 14-0 UK lead.
UofL got on the board when Malik Cunningham sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. That tied 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for the longest scoring run by a Cards quarterback.
Snell answered with a 24 yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 21-7 Cats, and then Wilson added two second quarter touchdown passes, both to Lynn Bowden. The first a 28 yarder and the second from 13 yards out. Kentucky lead 35-10 at the half.
UofL had nine penalties for 158 yards in the first half.
There was not any scoring in the third quarter, but Wilson struck again early in the fourth. He found Josh Ali for a 32 yard touchdown and a 42-10 UK lead.
AJ Rose took for a 75 yard touchdown run with 11:09 left to increase the Cats lead to 49-10. Then it was Kavosiey Smoke’s turn. he went 34 yards for another score to make it 56-10 Cats.
Wilson won the Howard Schnellenberger Award as the MVP of the game. He final stats, 17-23, 261 yards, 3 TD’s and an interception. He also rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.
Benny Snell with 100 yards on 18 carries and Rose with 112 yards on 10 rushes. The Cats finished with 604 total yards, including 343 rushing.
It is the first time that Kentucky has won nine regular season games since 1977. The loss was the ninth straight for UofL. They finish the season 2-10.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.