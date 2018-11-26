ALERT DAY: AM snow showers; windy and colder

ALERT DAYS: 11/26
ALERTS Wind Advisory until 1 PM - Wind gusts up to 45 mph; Scattered snow showers plus wind may lower visibility
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A low-pressure system is racing through Indiana this morning. A few associated light rain showers have already made their way through WAVE Country this morning.
Winds will gust up to 45 mph out of the west through the morning into the early afternoon as the low tracks northeast. As moisture wraps around the low, light rain and snow showers are possible through the mid-afternoon. Visibility will be significantly reduced during snow showers due to the gusty winds. A dusting to less than an inch of snow accumulations is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s this morning, hovering there throughout the day. Temperatures will mainly remain above freezing, minimizing potential impacts to roadways. With today's winds, wind chills will remain in the 20s for most.
Tonight will be drier but still cloudy as temperatures drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry but cold with highs only in the 30s.
Rain returns Thursday and lasts into the weekend as highs rise into the 50s by Friday.
FORECAST
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Scattered snow showers/wintry mix; cold; windy; AFTERNOON TEMPS: 30s
TONIGHT: Cloudy, colder; LOW: 25°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chilly: HIGH: 33°
