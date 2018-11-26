Arrest made after 1 shot at Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot.
The shooting was reported at a gas station in the 3100 block of Rockford Lane around 11:05 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed police arrested Donald R. Thomas, 59 and charged him with first-degree Assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
