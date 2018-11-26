Arrest made after 1 shot at Louisville gas station

By Sarah Jackson | November 26, 2018 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot.

The shooting was reported at a gas station in the 3100 block of Rockford Lane around 11:05 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed police arrested Donald R. Thomas, 59 and charged him with first-degree Assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

