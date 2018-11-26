Bridge completed along Ohio River Greenway, connecting communities

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Exploring the riverfront from southern Indiana is getting much easier. While the bridge is not formally considered open, you can now hike or bike your way from New Albany to Clarksville across Silver Creek through a newly-completed footbridge.
On a cold Monday, the bridge across Silver Creek sat empty. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said over the weekend, it was a different story as people came out to hike the trails and the newly finished bridge.
The bridge project is part of a 2.5-mile segment through New Albany that bridges Clark and Floyd Counties through the Ohio River Greenway. Gahan said the greenway project began in 1992 as a conservation and economic development effort to build interest in southern Indiana’s riverfront and he thinks this bridge is a big step toward that goal.
"You can hop on a bike or take a jog starting in the city of New Albany, go through the town of Clarksville into Jeffersonville to the Big 4 Bridge over into Louisville, Kentucky,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “And that’s just a great health opportunity and great way to explore nature and enjoy the Ohio River from the safety of the bank and it really is beautiful territory.”
Thes new bridge has been a collective partnership between Clarksville and New Albany. But this isn’t the end of the Ohio River Greenway in New Albany. Gahan said the city is currently working on another 40-acre development for the community along the west-end of the town’s riverfront.
