Cats are still #10 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (32) 6-0 1590 3
2. Kansas (31) 5-0 1584 2
3. Duke (1) 5-1 1486 1
4. Virginia (1) 6-0 1396 4
5. Nevada 6-0 1329 6
6. Tennessee 4-1 1284 5
7. Michigan 6-0 1213 9
8. Auburn 5-1 1129 8
9. Michigan St. 5-1 1111 11
10. Kentucky 5-1 1022 10
11. North Carolina 6-1 943 7
12. Kansas St. 6-0 936 12
13. Virginia Tech 5-0 921 13
14. Iowa 5-0 599 20
15. Florida St. 5-1 581 14
16. Ohio St. 6-0 511 23
17. Texas 5-1 486 -
18. Oregon 4-1 439 21
19. Purdue 5-1 387 24
20. Texas Tech 6-0 380 -
21. Buffalo 5-0 351 22
22. Wisconsin 5-1 253 25
23. Villanova 5-2 217 -
24. Maryland 6-0 170 -
25. Mississippi St. 4-1 161 15
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, Syracuse 8, TCU 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Davidson 1, Houston 1.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.