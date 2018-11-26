Cats are still #10 in AP poll

November 26, 2018 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:04 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

1. Gonzaga (32) 6-0 1590 3

2. Kansas (31) 5-0 1584 2

3. Duke (1) 5-1 1486 1

4. Virginia (1) 6-0 1396 4

5. Nevada 6-0 1329 6

6. Tennessee 4-1 1284 5

7. Michigan 6-0 1213 9

8. Auburn 5-1 1129 8

9. Michigan St. 5-1 1111 11

10. Kentucky 5-1 1022 10

11. North Carolina 6-1 943 7

12. Kansas St. 6-0 936 12

13. Virginia Tech 5-0 921 13

14. Iowa 5-0 599 20

15. Florida St. 5-1 581 14

16. Ohio St. 6-0 511 23

17. Texas 5-1 486 -

18. Oregon 4-1 439 21

19. Purdue 5-1 387 24

20. Texas Tech 6-0 380 -

21. Buffalo 5-0 351 22

22. Wisconsin 5-1 253 25

23. Villanova 5-2 217 -

24. Maryland 6-0 170 -

25. Mississippi St. 4-1 161 15

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, Syracuse 8, TCU 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Davidson 1, Houston 1.

