FBI: Be on lookout for shoes of abducted 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The FBI and Lumberton Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for a new and very distinctive pair of sneakers that belong to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar who was last seen nearly three weeks ago on November 5th.
They are Adidas brand, white sneakers with black stripes, and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe. They were recently purchased by her family.
“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.
Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
In the weeks since Hania was kidnapped, the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have followed more than 800 leads, interviewed more than 400 people, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, and followed every conceivable lead in an effort to find Hania.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the tip line number at 910-272-5871
