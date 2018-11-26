Highlands Buffalo Wild Wings permanently closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular chain restaurant in the Highlands is closing after 15 years.
Buffalo Wild Wings on Bardstown Road closed Monday, a representative with the chain confirmed.
That representative said Buffalo Wild Wings is looking for a new location, but it doesn’t appear they’ll come back to the Highlands.
There are eight other Buffalo Wild Wings in the area, and the 40 to 45 workers from the Highlands location will be shifted to one of those locations if they choose.
The representative said they’ve enjoyed being a part of the Highlands for the past 15 years.
