1 killed in Nelson Co. crash

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One man has died from injuries he received in a single vehicle crash in Nelson County.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, a crash involving a vehicle fire and a trapped person was reported today on Nelsonville Road. Emergency crews found that the vehicle down an embankment and struck a tree.
The occupant, William C. Girdley, 75, of Boston, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
