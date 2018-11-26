1 killed in Nelson Co. crash

1 killed in Nelson Co. crash
By Charles Gazaway | November 26, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:00 PM

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One man has died from injuries he received in a single vehicle crash in Nelson County.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, a crash involving a vehicle fire and a trapped person was reported today on Nelsonville Road. Emergency crews found that the vehicle down an embankment and struck a tree.

The occupant, William C. Girdley, 75, of Boston, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

