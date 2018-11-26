KY, IN shoppers see online state sales tax on Cyber Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just beyond the glittery décor, deals deck the hall at That Cute Little Shop in Louisville.
"Everything on here is on sale, except for the Christmas tree," store manager Anna Waldrop said.
The shopping season is underway for the women's clothing store in the Paddock Shops.
"We have some beautiful holiday attire," Waldrop said.
While customers are stopping in and checking out, Waldrop said the real action on Cyber Monday is just a click away.
“The online orders today, it’s been outrageous compared to what the traffic is coming into the stores,” Waldrop said.
And if you’re looking for that perfect purchase elsewhere online, you might notice something different – a slightly higher bill than last year.
"The state actually gets to collect revenue from online entities in the same way they get to do for physical entities," Jordan Harris, the Executive Director of the Pegasus Institute, said.
Brick and mortar stores like Waldrop’s already pay Kentucky sales taxes, but, on July 1, 2018, Kentucky started taxing online businesses located in other places that make at least 200 transactions or $100,000 worth of revenue in the state.
States were able to implement new sales tax laws after a June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling removed the requirement to have a physical store presence.
That’s something those at the Pegasus Institute, a Louisville-based think tank, said they approve.
“Anything to help shift our tax base to a more consumption sales tax base and away from the production base is a positive thing for us,” Harris said.
Harris said that's because, in his opinion, it could help people get jobs.
“(It’s) shifting some of that burden onto the consumption side of the economy, freeing up more opportunity for people to enter the workforce,” Harris said.
A workforce for a marketplace Waldrop says has a big online presence.
"Online sales are huge," Waldrop said. "I think everybody knows that."
It’s a statement that’s become obvious, and even more apparent on Cyber Monday.
Online shoppers in Indiana began paying sales taxes from out-of-state merchants in October.
