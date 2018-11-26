LMPD cruiser crashes into business during chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A police cruiser crashed into a business during a pursuit in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to a report of a carjacking at Ruebel Park, in the Highlands, just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Police began to chase the vehicle. During the chase, one of the police cruisers crashed into Tandem Sport, located at 445 Baxter Avenue.
The chase ended at a home on Hamilton Street around 2:40 a.m.
Mitchell said two suspects were taken into custody. The suspects names have not been released.
No injuries were reported.
The building the cruiser crashed into on Baxter Avenue was also hit during a police chase in 2016.
