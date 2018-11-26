Man charged with murder, arson after burned body found in tent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after police said a man was found inside a burned tent Saturday afternoon.
Christopher James Shuffett was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with murder and first-degree arson.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said confirmed the call came in around 2 p.m. Saturday of a fire in the 1200 block of Lexington Road.
Once at the scene, officers found a tent which had caught fire. A male in his 50s was found dead inside the burned tent. His identity has not been released.
According to a release from Louisville Division of Fire, it was determined that the victim died of fire-related injuries. Arson investigators said the fire was intentionally set.
According to Shuffett’s arrest citation, he made threats before the fire about killing someone, and had knowledge that the tent was occupied.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.