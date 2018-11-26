Man killed in Spencer Co. wreck on Thanksgiving Day identified

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed in a wreck on Thanksgiving Day in Spencer County.
According to the Taylorsville-Spencer county Fire Protection District, the call came in around 12:04 on Thanskgiving of a wreck at Taylorsville Road and Goebel Crossing.
Once on scene, crews found a three-vehicle injury accident. One person was pronounced dead at he scene.
That person was identified by the Spencer County Coroner as Craig Cotiangco, 45, of Elizabethtown.
Another person was transported from the wreck, their condition is unknown.
The road was closed in that area until 5:30 p.m. while Kentucky State Police reconstruction teams were on scene.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.