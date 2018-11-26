More than 100 Oldham County students could be moved to different schools, board to decide Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday night, the Oldham County School Board will decide whether to move forward with a plan that would move 166 elementary students to different schools.
With two schools over capacity and anticipating further student population growth, the district has been working for months to develop new boundary lines that would re-balance the elementary schools.
In June, the district presented nine different plans and asked for input from parents and community members. In August, the plans were narrowed down to four options.
The final proposal was presented in October.
It would reduce the student populations at Harmony Elementary, Centerfield Elementary and Locust Grove Elementary.
Harmony is currently overcapacity at 102.72% and Locust Grove is overcapacity at 105.47%.
Locust Grove students would be the most impacted. A projected 799 students would be enrolled next year under the current district boundaries, the proposal would bring enrollment their down to 678.
If approved, the changes will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board will take a vote at Monday’s meeting, which starts at 6:30. If they choose not to move forward with this plan, the district said they will have their team get back to work developing a new proposal.
