New video shows 12 police cars involved in pursuit of teen carjacking suspects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New surveillance video released only to WAVE 3 News shows at least 12 police cars involved in Monday morning’s pursuit of teens allegedly involved in a carjacking.
An LMPD spokesperson said in a release that officers responded to a call of a carjacking on Broadway near Rubel Park. Officers on scene put out a description of the stolen vehicle and police say officers tried to make a traffic stop on the car.
Police say the car fled and a pursuit began and lead officers through several streets.
Surveillance shows a dozen officers going east on Broadway. One of the police officers involved in the pursuit crashed into a business, Tandem Sport Volleyball Connection. No one was inside the store when the cruiser came through.
Police say the teens in the stolen vehicle were 15 and 16 years old. They eventually stopped the vehicle they were in at Hamilton Ave and Lexington Road and fled on foot where they were taken into custody.
No one was injured, including the carjacking victims.
