Report: Tennessee OC to be next WKU head coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former assistant coach for Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky appears to be the front runner to be next head coach of the Hilltoppers.
Tyson Helton is the current offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee. According to Volquest.com, Helton will be named to replace Mike Sanford within the next 48 hours.
A graduate of the University of Houston where he played for his father, Helton was in Bowling Green during the 2014 and 2015 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Brohm.
In 2016 and 17, Helton was QB coach with the USC Trojans, serving as an assistant for head coach, Clay Helton, his brother. He just finished his first year as OC at Tennessee, under Jeremy Pruitt.
Helton will replace Mike Sanford who was fired Sunday after going 9-16 over two seasons on The Hill.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.