River Valley Christian Church to merge with Southeast Christian

“We’re excited to share with you that the River Valley Church Family voted and agreed to join the Southeast Christian Family. We’re grateful that River Valley and Southeast are like-minded churches who have similar missions, and who are unified under the Gospel of Jesus Christ (Eph. 4:13)," Pastors Dave Stone and Kyle Idleman of SECC said in a joint statement. "Join us as we praise God for this unique opportunity to continue to build His church as we share the hope and love of Jesus throughout our communities.”