River Valley Christian Church to merge with Southeast Christian

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - River Valley Christian Church in Goshen will become part of Southeast Christian Church.
The merger was announced Sunday evening in a statement by Southeast Christian.
Elders at River Valley Christian held a congregational vote in favor of the church becoming part of Southeast Christian on Sunday morning, the statement said.
Southeast Christian Church is an evangelical megachurch operating out of Louisville, Kentucky. The addition of River Valley’s location will mark the seventh campus for SECC. The church currently has six campuses; the main campus is on Blankenbaker Parkway.
“We’re excited to share with you that the River Valley Church Family voted and agreed to join the Southeast Christian Family. We’re grateful that River Valley and Southeast are like-minded churches who have similar missions, and who are unified under the Gospel of Jesus Christ (Eph. 4:13)," Pastors Dave Stone and Kyle Idleman of SECC said in a joint statement. "Join us as we praise God for this unique opportunity to continue to build His church as we share the hope and love of Jesus throughout our communities.”
The new campus is scheduled to officially launch in Spring 2019, once planning and staff details are worked out.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.