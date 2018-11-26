Second special prosecutor assigned to investigate embattled former detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second time, a special prosecutor has been assigned to a case involving embattled former homicide detective Mark Handy.
This comes after Judge Olu Stevens disqualified the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, who failed to bring charges against Handy, despite years of review, from the latest case involving the former detective.
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office confirmed the Hon. Terry Geoghegan, of the 10th Judicial Court, will be replacing the Commonwealth’s role.
Keith West, whose 1990s murder conviction was overturned several years later, is now asking for the charges of manslaughter to be thrown out as well. His attorneys have accused Handy of misconduct in West’s case, and two other murder cases in which convictions were overturned.
Handy was recently indicted on one count of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence in relation to two separate cases in which he was the lead detective. The charge of perjury resulted from the Edwin Chandler case, while the charge for tampering with evidence resulted from the West case.
Chandler’s murder conviction from a 1992 case also was overturned several years later, and he would eventually win an $8 million lawsuit against the city.
The indictment came after Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear appointed a special prosecutor, the Hon. Shane Young, to the West case. Assistant Attorney General James Lesousky also was assigned to help with the investigation.
At his arraignment in October, Handy pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“He worked in law enforcement for years and years,” Handy’s attorney, Brian Butler, said then. “I personally worked with him when I was a prosecutor. He was a fantastic detective and made good cases.”
Butler also said it’s horrible when someone goes to prison for something they didn’t do. Butler added that Handy, who is now retired, didn’t have any animosity toward anyone and no intentions of sending to someone to prison for a crime they didn’t commit.
