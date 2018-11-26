SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Quite the change this morning compared to the 60s on Sunday. The peak wind gust at Louisville International Airport looks to be 45 mph near 5:30 this morning.
We will stay blustery the rest of the day with flurries. Another cold shot moves in Tuesday that will just lock in the cold a bit longer. And that part will need to be watched for Thursday AM when very light rain tries to develop.
SNOW BOARD
12/4-6 Potential southern stream system. Rain or snow.
12/10-12? Another potential southern stream system. Rain or snow.
DISCUSSION:
No significant snow is showing up over the next two weeks. In fact, our next large system looks to be rain again for the upcoming weekend. I do see this one tracking closer to the Ohio River than the previous one did. We still look to be on the warmer side, but not as warm as last weekend.
The pattern remain fairly transient so we are only getting about a 2-3 day break in between storms. One thing to watch for December is cold air to our north trying to get more involved in our parade of systems. If the southern wave train faces some blocking, the northern edges of those systems could indeed feature wintry weather and placement may be awful close to WAVE Country. Just impossible to say more than that at this time. This is a pattern that is moving fast, so trying to track down details down the road is beyond challenging. Be patient BOTS friends :)
BOTS!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.