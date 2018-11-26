SnowTALK! Monday Edition

The pattern remain fairly transient so we are only getting about a 2-3 day break in between storms. One thing to watch for December is cold air to our north trying to get more involved in our parade of systems. If the southern wave train faces some blocking, the northern edges of those systems could indeed feature wintry weather and placement may be awful close to WAVE Country. Just impossible to say more than that at this time. This is a pattern that is moving fast, so trying to track down details down the road is beyond challenging. Be patient BOTS friends :)